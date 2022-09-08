JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.32. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

