Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

Stock analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.57. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 671.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.