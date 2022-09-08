Jarvis Network Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $510,567.03 and approximately $44,279.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.