Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TNK opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $9,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 614.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
