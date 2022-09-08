Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.81 million.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

GDEN opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.