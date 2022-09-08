Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.3 %

INSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE INSW opened at $30.98 on Thursday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,360. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.