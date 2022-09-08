Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 159,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $604,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

