Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

BMRRY stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.