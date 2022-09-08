Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Buy

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.