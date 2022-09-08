Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Buy

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Price Performance
RHHBY stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
