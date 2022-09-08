JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.09

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

