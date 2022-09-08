JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.09

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

