JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.51

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 235644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.