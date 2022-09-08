Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Price Hits $22.31 on Major Exchanges

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $35,404.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for $22.31 or 0.00115179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

