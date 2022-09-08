JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

