JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.
Shares of JOAN stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
