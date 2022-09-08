Jobchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,933.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1,933.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

