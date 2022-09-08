JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $73.32 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

About JOE

JOE (JOE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,616,896 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

