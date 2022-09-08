Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,663,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,468 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

