Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8 %

About Johnson Matthey

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,943.50 ($23.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3,192.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,067.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,025.70. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,875 ($34.74).

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

