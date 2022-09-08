Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,943.50 ($23.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3,192.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,067.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,025.70. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,875 ($34.74).

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.