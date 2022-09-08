Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 253,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

