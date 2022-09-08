Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Equities researchers at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUSN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Insider Activity at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Stories

