Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $89,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

