JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

RIO opened at GBX 4,632 ($55.97) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,375.11. The company has a market capitalization of £75.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

