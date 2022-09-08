JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.1 %
RIO opened at GBX 4,632 ($55.97) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,375.11. The company has a market capitalization of £75.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.58.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.