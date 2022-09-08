JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Neutral

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RKT opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,722,064.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 777,900 shares of company stock worth $6,621,438 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rocket Companies by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.