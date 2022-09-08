JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Neutral

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of RKT opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Activity at Rocket Companies
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,722,064.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 777,900 shares of company stock worth $6,621,438 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rocket Companies by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
