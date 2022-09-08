JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $499.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($5.98). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.03), with a volume of 179,129 shares traded.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 500.05. The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

