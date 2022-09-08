Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 2.7 %
LON:JLP opened at GBX 13.30 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £355.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.76.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
