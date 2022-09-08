junca Cash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.76 Million (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One junca Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. junca Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $63,887.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, junca Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

junca Cash Coin Profile

JCC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world/#.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire junca Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy junca Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

