JUST (JST) Price Down 2.2% This Week

JUST (JST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. JUST has a total market cap of $235.91 million and $47.01 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030234 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002000 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00091296 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00041798 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002790 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000165 BTC.
JUST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
