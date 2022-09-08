Kadena Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.65 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $296.73 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena (KDA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official website is www.kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

