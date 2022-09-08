Kalata (KALA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.00

Kalata (KALA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $12,905.98 and $32.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,700.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
