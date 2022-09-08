Kalmar (KALM) Trading Down 30.8% This Week

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,696.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
