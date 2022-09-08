Kalmar (KALM) Trading Down 30.8% This Week

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

