KamPay Trading 77.5% Higher Over Last Week (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $800,942.34 and approximately $141,317.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KamPay has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,862% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.28 or 0.09005400 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00866657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017397 BTC.
KamPay Coin Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
KamPay Coin Trading
