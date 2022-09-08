Kattana (KTN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $38,606.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana (CRYPTO:KTN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Buying and Selling Kattana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.