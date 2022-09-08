Kava Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.06 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $407.77 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Telegram | Discord | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

