KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $40.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

KB Home Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $5,658,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

