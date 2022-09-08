KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $14.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.37 or 0.09017778 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017585 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
