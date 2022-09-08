Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$159.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.43 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.05. The company has a market cap of C$81.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.