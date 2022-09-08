Kempen Capital Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

