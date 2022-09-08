Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $43,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $406.84 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

