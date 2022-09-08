Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $84,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

