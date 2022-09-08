Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 577 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $204,555,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $53,709,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,697,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.70 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

