Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 2,300 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

