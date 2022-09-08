Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 24,856 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

