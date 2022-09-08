Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 280 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

