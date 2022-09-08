Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GIL opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.