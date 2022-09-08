Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

