Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

