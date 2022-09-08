Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KREVF stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

