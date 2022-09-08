Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
Shares of KREVF stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel REIT (KREVF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.