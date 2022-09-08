Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €610.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €773.00 ($788.78) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

KER opened at €511.70 ($522.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €526.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €530.04. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

