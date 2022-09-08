Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $19.15. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,656 shares traded.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading

