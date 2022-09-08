Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $19.15. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,656 shares traded.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.28.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
