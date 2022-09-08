Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $10,498.14 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Kineko has a market cap of $10,498.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kineko has traded 74% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.
About Kineko
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
