KingDeFi (KRW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.72 Million

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. KingDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KingDeFi Profile

Buying and Selling KingDeFi

